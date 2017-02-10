Trump Administration Tells Israel to ...

Trump Administration Tells Israel to Limit Settlements in Disputed Territory

The Trump administration unexpectedly told the Israeli government not to expand the construction of Jewish settlements beyond their current borders in East Jerusalem and the West Bank. At the United Nations, Ambassador Nikki R. Haley declared that the United States would not lift sanctions against Russia until it stopped destabilizing Ukraine and pulled troops out of Crimea.

