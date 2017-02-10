Troops thwart Palestinian stabbing at...

Troops thwart Palestinian stabbing attack in Hebron; none hurt

12 hrs ago

Illustrative. Security forces gather on July 1, 2016 near the entrance of the Cave of the Patriarchs, in the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron A Palestinian woman was arrested Saturday after she pulled out a knife and headed toward a Border Police force in the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron.

