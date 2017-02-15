Top Israeli VC Says Startup Nation Drives U.S. Economic Growth an hour ago

Top Israeli VC Says Startup Nation Dr...

Top Israeli VC Says Startup Nation Drives U.S. Economic Growth

Jon Medved, the Israeli venture capitalist who backed Shopping.com and built investment platform OurCrowd, says tightening technology ties with the Trump administration and allowing Israeli companies to continue to open branches in the U.S. will benefit the economies of both countries. Medved said he hoped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would put technology on the agenda during his scheduled meeting Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

Chicago, IL

