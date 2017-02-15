Top Israeli VC Says Startup Nation Drives U.S. Economic Growth an hour ago
Jon Medved, the Israeli venture capitalist who backed Shopping.com and built investment platform OurCrowd, says tightening technology ties with the Trump administration and allowing Israeli companies to continue to open branches in the U.S. will benefit the economies of both countries. Medved said he hoped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would put technology on the agenda during his scheduled meeting Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli right-wing buoyed by Netanyahua s visit...
|19 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in...
|27 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|5 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|52
|Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ...
|5 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|TRD
|71,366
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|10 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|10 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC