Tillerson, on first day, addresses dissent and calls Mexico, Canada
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for unity and understanding on his first day at the State Department amid internal dissent over policies of President Donald Trump, which have also antagonized a range of allies. Within hours of starting the job, Tillerson reached out by phone to counterparts from Mexico and Canada, spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and met with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, department officials said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|Barmsweb
|118
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,340
|In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle...
|4 hr
|Mikey
|21
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|9 hr
|o see the light
|85
|In twist, Trump embraces pillars of Obamaa s fo...
|11 hr
|Retribution
|4
|Israel interpret US settlements statement as gr...
|13 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The New World Order Hits Quebec City
|14 hr
|BennyD
|1
