Three arrested in alleged Israeli burial plot scam

Police cleared for publication on Wednesday that they arrested three former senior officials of the Yehud Burial Society on Tuesday on suspicion of pocketing thousands of shekels for burial plots that were never allotted. The men are suspected of theft, fraud and money laundering in the alleged scam.

Chicago, IL

