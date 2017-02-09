The secret Israeli operation to deliver coats to refugees in Syria
Refugees in Syria will soon be receiving donated winter supplies - but they won't know that the coats and boots keeping them warm came from Israel, an enemy state. Any logos or tags featuring Hebrew writing has been removed from the more than 100 tons of supplies collected by three Israeli groups, in order "to protect the effort and the recipients," according to a statement.
