Tel Aviv: Huge Jewish-, Palestinian-Israeli Rally against racist state, home demolitions

Thousands rallied in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Saturday evening in protest of home demolitions targeting Palestinian citizens of Israel, with demonstrators calling the Israeli state's demolition campaign "racist" and an act of "incitement" against Palestinian citizens. Protesters reportedly called on Israeli Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan to resign for "lying" to the Israeli public, saying they held him responsible for the killings that took place during a raid to evacuate the Negev region Bedouin community of Umm al-Hiran last month.

