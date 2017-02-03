Tel Aviv: Huge Jewish-, Palestinian-Israeli Rally against racist state, home demolitions
Thousands rallied in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Saturday evening in protest of home demolitions targeting Palestinian citizens of Israel, with demonstrators calling the Israeli state's demolition campaign "racist" and an act of "incitement" against Palestinian citizens. Protesters reportedly called on Israeli Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan to resign for "lying" to the Israeli public, saying they held him responsible for the killings that took place during a raid to evacuate the Negev region Bedouin community of Umm al-Hiran last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|13 min
|yehoshooah adam
|127
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|24 min
|Ize Found
|71,346
|Jordan's King warns Trump against embassy move
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle...
|9 hr
|Belligerent
|37
|Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may...
|15 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump recognizes perils of settler enterprise
|15 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC