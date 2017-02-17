Stephen Kessler: Jewish liberals and ...

Stephen Kessler: Jewish liberals and the perennial problem of Israel

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

About 35 years ago, in the fall of 1982, I wrote a column for the Santa Cruz Express expressing my shame and dismay as a Jewish American at the Israel Defense Force's brutal invasion of Lebanon. That column, and another not long after, provoked a storm of hate mail and one threat of bodily injury from local Zionists who couldn't tell the difference between political - and moral - criticism and anti-Semitism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr Ize Found 71,374
News Jewish identity in a pickle 5 hr lavon affair 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 6 hr ZIONISM IS RACISM 145
News Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum... 6 hr DUI Gorka 1
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Fri yidfellas v USA 2
News 'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Heated hearing expected for Trump's pick for Is... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,973,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC