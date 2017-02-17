Stephen Kessler: Jewish liberals and the perennial problem of Israel
About 35 years ago, in the fall of 1982, I wrote a column for the Santa Cruz Express expressing my shame and dismay as a Jewish American at the Israel Defense Force's brutal invasion of Lebanon. That column, and another not long after, provoked a storm of hate mail and one threat of bodily injury from local Zionists who couldn't tell the difference between political - and moral - criticism and anti-Semitism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,374
|Jewish identity in a pickle
|5 hr
|lavon affair
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|6 hr
|ZIONISM IS RACISM
|145
|Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum...
|6 hr
|DUI Gorka
|1
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Heated hearing expected for Trump's pick for Is...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC