Stephen Kessler: Jewish liberals and the perennial problem of Israel

About 35 years ago, in the fall of 1982, I wrote a column for the Santa Cruz Express expressing my shame and dismay as a Jewish American at the Israel Defense Force's brutal invasion of Lebanon. That column, and another not long after, provoked a storm of hate mail and one threat of bodily injury from local Zionists who couldn't tell the difference between political - and moral - criticism and anti-Semitism.

