Singaporean PM, hosting Netanyahu, endorses 'two-state' plan
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, hosting a visit by his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, says his country believes in a "two-state solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Lee explained his stand Monday at a joint news conference with Netanyahu, who does not endorse the two-state approach.
