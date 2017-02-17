Shin Bet arrests Fatah member accused...

Shin Bet arrests Fatah member accused of West Bank stone-throwing attacks

Israel security agencies have arrested a West Bank man on suspicion of involvement in terror attacks in recent weeks against the West Bank settlement of Tekoa. Ihab Salame Daoud Alsaibat, 45, a member of the Fatah from the Palestinian town of Beit Sahour, was arrested in a joint operation of the Shin Bet , IDF and Israel Police for throwing bricks at Israeli cars while he was driving, damaging a number of vehicles.

