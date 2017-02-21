Seven Israelis injured in Cuba bus ac...

Seven Israelis injured in Cuba bus accident

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The Israeli casualties, said to be in their 60s according to the Israeli insurance company PassportCard, were taken to various hospitals in the country with different degrees of injuries. The tourist bus was traveling in Ciego de Avila in central Cuba when the incident occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr Ize Found 71,391
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 13 hr Barmsweb 170
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... 19 hr Faith Michigan 1
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 19 hr Faith Michigan 1
News Middle Israel:Under new management Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 121,925
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,076 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC