Seven Israelis injured in Cuba bus accident
The Israeli casualties, said to be in their 60s according to the Israeli insurance company PassportCard, were taken to various hospitals in the country with different degrees of injuries. The tourist bus was traveling in Ciego de Avila in central Cuba when the incident occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,391
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|13 hr
|Barmsweb
|170
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|19 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|19 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC