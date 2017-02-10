Sentencing of Israeli soldier in shoo...

Sentencing of Israeli soldier in shooting deepens fissures

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

An Israeli soldier was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for killing a badly wounded Palestinian assailant as he lay on the ground, in a landmark decision that deepened fissures in Israeli society and drew Palestinian criticism for being too lenient. Leading nationalist Israeli politicians called any jail time unfair and urged an immediate pardon, while Palestinians dismissed Israel's justice system as a "joke."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ize Found 71,378
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 3 hr Mike WA4D 152
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... 12 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News The First Israeli Jew in Fatah's Parliament (Aug '09) 19 hr madoff zionism 15
News The Latest: Jordan's King sends Israel condolences 19 hr yidfellas v USA 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 19 hr lavon affair 2
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) 19 hr el chapo Gorka 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC