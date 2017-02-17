Salim Mulla reinstated as Labour Part...

Salim Mulla reinstated as Labour Party member after alleged anti-Semitic social media posts

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

A FORMER mayor of Blackburn has been reinstated as a Labour Party member after an investigation into alleged anti-Semitic social media posts. Former chairman of the Lancashire Council Mosque and Queen's Park councillor Salim Mulla said he was 'absolutely delighted 'to have been cleared of the allegations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 49 min Barmsweb 146
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr Ize Found 71,374
News Jewish identity in a pickle 8 hr lavon affair 1
News Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum... 9 hr DUI Gorka 1
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Fri yidfellas v USA 2
News 'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Heated hearing expected for Trump's pick for Is... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC