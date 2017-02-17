Salim Mulla reinstated as Labour Party member after alleged anti-Semitic social media posts
A FORMER mayor of Blackburn has been reinstated as a Labour Party member after an investigation into alleged anti-Semitic social media posts. Former chairman of the Lancashire Council Mosque and Queen's Park councillor Salim Mulla said he was 'absolutely delighted 'to have been cleared of the allegations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|49 min
|Barmsweb
|146
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Ize Found
|71,374
|Jewish identity in a pickle
|8 hr
|lavon affair
|1
|Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum...
|9 hr
|DUI Gorka
|1
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Heated hearing expected for Trump's pick for Is...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC