Russia: Invite for Israeli-Palestinian meeting in Moscow still open

14 hrs ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that an invitation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to meet in Moscow was still in force. Lavrov said at a conference in Abu Dhabi that Russia was grateful that the two sides had in principle accepted the invitation.

