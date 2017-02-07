Radiohead Will Play Summer Gig in Israel
The Grammy-winning group, which has sold over 30 million albums around the world, will play at Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park in July, Haaretz reported Sunday. The specific show dates and ticket prices have not yet been released.
