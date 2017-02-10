Poll Shock: Not All Americans Conside...

Poll Shock: Not All Americans Consider Israel an AllyToday,

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

We sometimes receive the New York Times International Edition, and since we don't pay for it, I really enjoy looking for interesting tidbits I wouldn't otherwise hear about. In the Feb. 7, 2017 edition, there's a very revealing article about how Democrats, Republicans and Independent perceive other countries: The State of Israel, its politicians and citizens like to think of the United States as a reliable ally, and even when the Americans have been very critical, most Israelis remain loyal and supportive of the USA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netanyahu pledges to promote 'responsible polic... 1 hr Captain Yesterday 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 4 hr Ainu 30
News Ambassador Haley opposed Palestinian UN appoint... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr Ize Found 71,363
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' Fri True Judgment 13
News Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol... Feb 9 portstewart 2
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) Feb 9 yidfellas v USA 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,389 • Total comments across all topics: 278,799,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC