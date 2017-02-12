Police: Palestinian wounds 4 Israelis...

Police: Palestinian wounds 4 Israelis in market attack

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Relatives of Palestinian Muhammed al-Aqraa, who was killed in an explosion in a smuggling tunnel at the border between Gaza and Egypt, mourn over his body in his family house during his funeral in Gaza City, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Palestinian officials say an Israeli airstrike has killed several Gaza residents in a smuggling tunnel along the border with Egypt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' 1 hr American Independent 8
News Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol... 6 hr portstewart 2
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) 6 hr yidfellas v USA 34
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 8 hr yehoshooah adam 144
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr TRD 71,357
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Wed portstewart 4
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,712,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC