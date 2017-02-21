Pence: We'll never compromise Israel's safety
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence reiterated the Trump administration's steadfast commitment to Israel while vowing that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon. Pence's comments were made on Friday as he addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership conference, taking place in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|3 hr
|Victor Misek
|177
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,397
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|8 hr
|Faith Michigan
|6
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Fri
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|Feb 23
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC