Pence: We'll never compromise Israel's safety

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence reiterated the Trump administration's steadfast commitment to Israel while vowing that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon. Pence's comments were made on Friday as he addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership conference, taking place in Las Vegas.

Chicago, IL

