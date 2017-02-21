Palestinians, Israel soldiers clash in West Bank's Hebron17 min ago
Hundreds of Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli soldiers today in the powderkeg West Bank city of Hebron on the anniversary of a 1994 massacre carried out by a far-right Jewish settler. Soldiers fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the crowd as cannons doused them with stinking water, an AFP correspondent said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|36 min
|TRD
|71,394
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|171
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|1 hr
|Julia
|4
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|23 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC