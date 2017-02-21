Palestinians, Israel soldiers clash i...

Palestinians, Israel soldiers clash in West Bank's Hebron17 min ago

Read more: India.com

Hundreds of Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli soldiers today in the powderkeg West Bank city of Hebron on the anniversary of a 1994 massacre carried out by a far-right Jewish settler. Soldiers fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the crowd as cannons doused them with stinking water, an AFP correspondent said.

Chicago, IL

