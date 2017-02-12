Palestinians fear being sidelined by ...

Palestinians fear being sidelined by Trump White House

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, who spent hundreds of hours on the phone and in meetings with U.S. presidents and secretaries of state in the past 12 years, has tried unsuccessfully to reach out to President Donald Trump. Abbas and his aides are alarmed by the possibility of being sidelined at a time when the administration is embracing Israel's prime minister who heads to the White House next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr yehoshooah adam 142
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... 5 hr portstewart 4
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements 23 hr Fcuk Dick 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Tue Ize Found 71,352
News 'Children of illegal immigrants flooding Tel Av... Tue tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC