Palestinians celebrate Bethlehem singer crowned Arab Idol
Palestinians are celebrating a Christian crooner from the West Bank city of Bethlehem who won this year's Arab Idol, the Arab world's premier television song competition. Shaheen is the second Palestinian to win the Arab world's version of American Idol.
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|15 hr
|Victor Misek
|177
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|Ize Found
|71,397
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|20 hr
|Faith Michigan
|6
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|Feb 23
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
