Palestinian terror leader urges Iran ...

Palestinian terror leader urges Iran to join 'all-out war' on Israel, then Jordan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The head of a Palestinian terrorist group in Lebanon said recently he would like to see Iranian soldiers take part in an "all-out war" to liberate Palestine and that the future Palestinian conquest would include an invasion of both Israel and Jordan. Ahmad Jibril, leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command, told Hezbollah's Al-Mayadeen TV on February 17 that his group wants "to see the revolutionary fighters from [Iran] in the Galilee."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 2 hr Barmsweb 172
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr Ize Found 71,395
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... 8 hr Julia 4
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Fri Faith Michigan 1
News Middle Israel:Under new management Feb 23 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 121,925
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC