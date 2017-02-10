Palestinian police disperse rally ove...

Palestinian police disperse rally over Russian Church land

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Palestinian police broke up a rally by an Islamic party protesting against the Palestinian government handing land over to the Russian Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may... 3 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump recognizes perils of settler enterprise 3 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 5 hr yehoshooah adam 124
News In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle... 7 hr TRUMP 45 30
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 7 hr Plottmasteram 121,923
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 16 hr TRD 71,341
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Fri o see the light 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,565,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC