Palestinian gunman wounds 6 Israelis in attack near market

A Palestinian opened fire and stabbed shoppers with a screwdriver near a busy open air market in central Israel on Thursday, wounding at least six people, police said. Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said police confirmed it was a "terror attack" and that the 18-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank was arrested soon after the shooting in Petah Tikva.

