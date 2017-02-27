Palestinian government: No voting in ...

Palestinian government: No voting in May in Hamas-run Gaza

15 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

The Palestinian government in the West Bank has announced that upcoming municipal elections will not take place in the Gaza Strip, territory ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas. Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah says Hamas has "refused to hold elections" in Gaza on May 13. The vote will only be held in the West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority of President Mahmoud Abbas and his Fatah movement run autonomous enclaves.

