Over 200 Israelis attend funeral of Holocaust survivor they did not know

Hilde Nathan's final wish was to be buried in Israel alongside her mother; She was one of the few survivors of Theresienstadt and had no family More than 200 Israelis attended the funeral of a complete stranger - a Holocaust survivor from the Canary Islands who fulfilled a final wish, to be buried in Israel alongside her mother. Hilde Nathan, who did not have a husband or children, died alone two weeks ago in the Canary Islands at 90. Knowing of her wishes, the Canary Island Jewish community in Spain, which numbers about 20, raised the money to fly her body to Israel for burial.

