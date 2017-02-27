Over 200 Israelis attend funeral of Holocaust survivor they did not know
Hilde Nathan's final wish was to be buried in Israel alongside her mother; She was one of the few survivors of Theresienstadt and had no family More than 200 Israelis attended the funeral of a complete stranger - a Holocaust survivor from the Canary Islands who fulfilled a final wish, to be buried in Israel alongside her mother. Hilde Nathan, who did not have a husband or children, died alone two weeks ago in the Canary Islands at 90. Knowing of her wishes, the Canary Island Jewish community in Spain, which numbers about 20, raised the money to fly her body to Israel for burial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|29 min
|Barmsweb
|181
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|TRD
|71,401
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|20 hr
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|Sun
|Faith Michigan
|6
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|Feb 23
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC