NFL players head to Israel to meet lo...

NFL players head to Israel to meet locals, visit religious sites

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Martellus Bennett #88 of the New England Patriots works out during a practice session ahead of Super Bowl LI on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. A group of top players from the US National Football League are set to visit Israel next week, Israel's tourism and public diplomacy ministries announced on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr yehoshooah adam 133
News Despite White House warning, Israel pushes sett... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Fake Jew to appeal rape case (Jul '10) 16 hr Phart Like a Soldier 7
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 18 hr El Cacique 39
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 18 hr TRD 71,349
News Jordan's King warns Trump against embassy move Sun Jeff Brightone 1
News Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem Sun Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,521 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC