Netanyahu has never explicitly abandoned his conditional support for a future Palestine.

Occupied Jerusalem: Benjamin Netanyahu opposes a Palestinian state, a senior Israeli cabinet member said on Monday, but left it unclear whether the prime minister would say that publicly in talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington this week. Netanyahu has never explicitly abandoned his conditional support for a future Palestine, and his spokesman did not respond immediately to a request to comment on Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan's remarks.

Chicago, IL

