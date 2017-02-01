N.Y. Exam Criticized for 'Anti-Israel' Cartoon
A political cartoon dealing with Israel's conflict with the Palestinians appeared on the New York state Regents exam, reportedly causing some students discomfort. The cartoon that appeared on the exam administered Jan. 24 shows three Israeli soldiers - identified by a Star of David on the back of one - huddling behind an overturned table with guns drawn as one of the soldiers says, "I knew this peace table would come in handy someday," the New York Post reported.
