N.Y. Exam Criticized for 'Anti-Israel...

N.Y. Exam Criticized for 'Anti-Israel' Cartoon

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Forward

A political cartoon dealing with Israel's conflict with the Palestinians appeared on the New York state Regents exam, reportedly causing some students discomfort. The cartoon that appeared on the exam administered Jan. 24 shows three Israeli soldiers - identified by a Star of David on the back of one - huddling behind an overturned table with guns drawn as one of the soldiers says, "I knew this peace table would come in handy someday," the New York Post reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel greenlights 3,000 new settler homes hour... 16 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ... 1 hr Khan 13
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 10 hr Ize Found 71,334
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 14 hr o see the light 80
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 15 hr yehoshooah adam 111
News Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
News Analysis: Obama, Trump, Holocaust remembrance a... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,477,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC