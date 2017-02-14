Mortar fire explodes in Israeli Golan...

Mortar fire explodes in Israeli Golan Heights; none injured

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

A mortar shell landed in an open area in Israel's northern Golan Heights region on Tuesday evening, the IDF reported. No injuries or damage were reported in the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News White House: Mideast peace may not be 2-state s... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Friends' Central School suspends teachers over ... 13 hr Joel 2
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... 14 hr Mkz6 1
News Minister claims Netanyahu, Trump will push for ... 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Ex-backup Imri Ziv belts way to Eurovision contest 19 hr Parden Pard 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mon Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC