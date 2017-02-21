Montana House backs effort to boycott...

Montana House backs effort to boycott anti-Israel firms

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Spurred in part by a spate of controversies over anti-Semitism in one of the state's towns, Montana lawmakers advanced a bill Saturday that pledges solidarity with Israel by refusing to do business with firms boycotting the Middle Eastern country. Republican House Speaker Austin Knudsen of Culbertson said his bill allows Montana to stand in solidarity with Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr TRD 71,396
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 13 hr Barmsweb 172
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... 20 hr Julia 4
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Fri Faith Michigan 1
News Middle Israel:Under new management Feb 23 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 121,925
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,117 • Total comments across all topics: 279,154,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC