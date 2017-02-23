Media: Israel to conclude Arab car ra...

Media: Israel to conclude Arab car ramming wasn't attack

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted by Israeli media Thursday as saying he may have been wrong to call an Israeli Arab driver who struck and killed a policeman and was fatally shot last month a terrorist, as Israeli media reported that a preliminary investigation has determined that the car ramming was unintentional. The incident exacerbated tensions between the government and Israel's Arab minority, and a leading Arab lawmaker is now calling on senior officials to resign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr TRD 71,389
News Middle Israel:Under new management 12 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 16 hr Dead Mothers Club 156
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Wed shkreli zionism 121,925
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Wed israel is Sodom 3
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Wed zionism is racism 6
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... Wed Messianic114 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC