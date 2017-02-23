Media: Israel to conclude Arab car ramming wasn't attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted by Israeli media Thursday as saying he may have been wrong to call an Israeli Arab driver who struck and killed a policeman and was fatally shot last month a terrorist, as Israeli media reported that a preliminary investigation has determined that the car ramming was unintentional. The incident exacerbated tensions between the government and Israel's Arab minority, and a leading Arab lawmaker is now calling on senior officials to resign.

