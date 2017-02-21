Marijuana In Israel Gets A Push From ...

Marijuana In Israel Gets A Push From The Right

In Israel, one of the leading countries in marijuana research, a push to decriminalize the drug is picking up steam, and the usual suspect are not leading it. Instead, political hawks and skullcap-wearing businessmen have taken on a cause that was once the domain of the peace camp.

