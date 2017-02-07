Listing terror attacks, why doesn't White House want to report on Israel?

Israelis light candles at the Simta bar on Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv, on January 02, 2016, a day after two people were killed in a shooting there. Terror in Israel is nowhere to be found on a list of dozens of attacks distributed Monday by the White House to support US President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claim that the media deliberately downplays jihadist atrocities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.