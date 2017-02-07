Listing terror attacks, why doesn't White House want to report on Israel?
Israelis light candles at the Simta bar on Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv, on January 02, 2016, a day after two people were killed in a shooting there. Terror in Israel is nowhere to be found on a list of dozens of attacks distributed Monday by the White House to support US President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claim that the media deliberately downplays jihadist atrocities.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|5 hr
|Fcuk Dick
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Ize Found
|71,352
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|9 hr
|Barmsweb
|141
|'Children of illegal immigrants flooding Tel Av...
|12 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Israel just passed a law legalizing West Bank s...
|12 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US Jewish groups slam Israel's move to legalize...
|12 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol...
|14 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
