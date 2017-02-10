Liberman: All the 'Palestinians' in I...

Liberman: All the 'Palestinians' in Israel should go live under Abbas

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said he would like to see all of Israel's Arab citizens relocate to the Palestinian territories and become citizens there, and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at his meeting on Wednesday with Donald Trump, should coordinate with the new US president on expanding Israeli sovereignty to parts of the West Bank. In an interview with Israel's Channel 2 news, Liberman, asked about the two-state solution and his political program, said that his prime concern, when seeking to solve the conflict with the Palestinians, is to ensure the maintenance of Israel as a Jewish state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr TRD 71,362
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' Fri True Judgment 13
News Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol... Feb 9 portstewart 2
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) Feb 9 yidfellas v USA 34
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Feb 9 yehoshooah adam 144
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,163 • Total comments across all topics: 278,782,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC