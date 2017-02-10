Liberman: All the 'Palestinians' in Israel should go live under Abbas
Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said he would like to see all of Israel's Arab citizens relocate to the Palestinian territories and become citizens there, and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at his meeting on Wednesday with Donald Trump, should coordinate with the new US president on expanding Israeli sovereignty to parts of the West Bank. In an interview with Israel's Channel 2 news, Liberman, asked about the two-state solution and his political program, said that his prime concern, when seeking to solve the conflict with the Palestinians, is to ensure the maintenance of Israel as a Jewish state.
