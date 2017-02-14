Lebanese President blasts Israel's 'Judaization'
Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday urged Arab nations to come together to "protect" the multi-faith character of Jerusalem, accusing Israel of trying to "Judaize Palestine". Aoun called on members of the Cairo-based Arab League to "unite our efforts to preserve the character of Jerusalem, which brings together both Christian and Muslim heritage".
