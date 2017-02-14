Lebanese President blasts Israel's 'J...

Lebanese President blasts Israel's 'Judaization'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday urged Arab nations to come together to "protect" the multi-faith character of Jerusalem, accusing Israel of trying to "Judaize Palestine". Aoun called on members of the Cairo-based Arab League to "unite our efforts to preserve the character of Jerusalem, which brings together both Christian and Muslim heritage".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evangelicals Are Ready To Lead Pro-Israel Charg... 4 min Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump administration: Israel, Palestine peace m... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ... 16 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News White House: Mideast peace may not be 2-state s... 17 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Friends' Central School suspends teachers over ... Tue Joel 2
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Tue Mkz6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,768 • Total comments across all topics: 278,885,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC