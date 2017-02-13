'Le Pen victory would send half of Fr...

'Le Pen victory would send half of French Jews to Israel'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Marine Le Pen's declaration that if she is elected French president, French Jews will not hold dual Israeli and French citizenship was the subject of an Arutz Sheva talk with businessman and former MK Shmuel Plato Sharon, who reports that conversations with Jews in France reveal that should Le Pen be elected to the high office, they will leave France. Sharon notes that the Le Pen family has been immersed in French politics for fifty years, and that Marine's father is nothing but a fascist who does not only not like Jews, but "hates Jews".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Friends' Central School suspends teachers over ... 1 hr Joel 2
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... 1 hr Mkz6 1
News Minister claims Netanyahu, Trump will push for ... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Ex-backup Imri Ziv belts way to Eurovision contest 6 hr Parden Pard 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 20 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Mon Ainu 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,318 • Total comments across all topics: 278,854,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC