'Le Pen victory would send half of French Jews to Israel'

Marine Le Pen's declaration that if she is elected French president, French Jews will not hold dual Israeli and French citizenship was the subject of an Arutz Sheva talk with businessman and former MK Shmuel Plato Sharon, who reports that conversations with Jews in France reveal that should Le Pen be elected to the high office, they will leave France. Sharon notes that the Le Pen family has been immersed in French politics for fifty years, and that Marine's father is nothing but a fascist who does not only not like Jews, but "hates Jews".

