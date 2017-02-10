Jordan, Egypt back 2-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
" Jordan and Egypt are reasserting support for a Palestinian state, days after U.S. President Donald Trump said that peace in the Middle East does not necessarily depend on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In a statement issued Tuesday during a meeting in Cairo with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, King Abdullah II says that the two sides agreed that any proposals not based on a two-state solution would have serious implications for the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|Barmsweb
|151
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|TRD
|71,377
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The First Israeli Jew in Fatah's Parliament (Aug '09)
|15 hr
|madoff zionism
|15
|The Latest: Jordan's King sends Israel condolences
|16 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|16 hr
|lavon affair
|2
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|16 hr
|el chapo Gorka
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC