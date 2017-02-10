Jordan, Egypt back 2-state solution f...

Jordan, Egypt back 2-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Jordan and Egypt are reasserting support for a Palestinian state, days after U.S. President Donald Trump said that peace in the Middle East does not necessarily depend on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In a statement issued Tuesday during a meeting in Cairo with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, King Abdullah II says that the two sides agreed that any proposals not based on a two-state solution would have serious implications for the region.

Chicago, IL

