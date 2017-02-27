Jewish Federations chairman endorses ...

Jewish Federations chairman endorses David Friedman for Israel envoy

11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The chairman of the Jewish Federations of North America endorsed David Friedman, President Donald Trump's choice for US ambassador to Israel. "I believe he's a very intelligent individual, and I think he'll be a good representative if he is confirmed," Richard Sandler, chair of the board of trustees of the major umbrella group said Sunday during a meeting of the Jewish Agency board of governors in Tel Aviv, Haaretz reported.

