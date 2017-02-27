Jewish Federations chairman endorses David Friedman for Israel envoy

The chairman of the Jewish Federations of North America endorsed David Friedman, President Donald Trump's choice for US ambassador to Israel. "I believe he's a very intelligent individual, and I think he'll be a good representative if he is confirmed," Richard Sandler, chair of the board of trustees of the major umbrella group said Sunday during a meeting of the Jewish Agency board of governors in Tel Aviv, Haaretz reported.

