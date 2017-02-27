Jewish Federations chairman endorses David Friedman for Israel envoy
The chairman of the Jewish Federations of North America endorsed David Friedman, President Donald Trump's choice for US ambassador to Israel. "I believe he's a very intelligent individual, and I think he'll be a good representative if he is confirmed," Richard Sandler, chair of the board of trustees of the major umbrella group said Sunday during a meeting of the Jewish Agency board of governors in Tel Aviv, Haaretz reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|4 hr
|Barmsweb
|181
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|TRD
|71,401
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Mon
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|Sun
|Faith Michigan
|6
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|Feb 23
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC