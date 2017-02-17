Jewish community centers dealing with...

Jewish community centers dealing with fourth round of bomb threats this year

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

In this Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 file photos, President Donald Trump listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump and Netanyahu said at their first joint news conference that they will seize what they believe is an opportunity for an ambitious Israeli-Arab peace deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 3 hr Tom Brady 150
News Israeli PM declares it is 'a new day' in relati... 13 hr Hostis Publicus 3
News Evangelicals' pro-Israel voice louder 14 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 14 hr Ize Found 71,376
News Jewish identity in a pickle Sun yehoshooah adam 2
News Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum... Feb 18 DUI Gorka 1
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Feb 17 yidfellas v USA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,035,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC