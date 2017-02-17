January Terrorist Attacks In Israel B...

January Terrorist Attacks In Israel Bloodiest In Half A Year

Read more: Forward

The slaying of five Israelis in January by Palestinian terrorists made that month the deadliest since June, according to the Shin Bet security service. Four of the victims were killed by a terrorist in Jerusalem on January 8, when the assailant drove his truck into a crowd of soldiers near the Armon Hanatziv building in the neighborhood of East Talpiot.

