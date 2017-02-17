Israel's investment in Mexico tops $2 billion, marking new high
Israel invested over $2 billion in Mexico in 2016, representing the "greatest dynamism" among all other countries in economic relationships with Mexico compared to 2015, reported the country's El Economista newspaper. In a context of economic uncertainty in the United States, its neighbor and by far biggest investor, the Latin American nation saw a rise of $26.73 billion in Foreign Direct Investment, or FDI, last year, including the outstanding increase from $900 million to $2.01 billion from the Jewish state.
