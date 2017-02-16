Israel's Ambassador Danon interrupted...

Israel's Ambassador Danon interrupted by protesters at Columbia University

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

Israel's ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, spoke to a crowd of 300 at Columbia University Monday night, hosted by the Columbia University chapter of Students Supporting Israel. A large anti-Israel crowd outside Lerner Hall protested the event .

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli right-wing buoyed by Netanyahua s visit... 19 min Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in... 26 min Jeff Brightone 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 5 hr Yidfellas v USA 52
News Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ... 5 hr Yidfellas v USA 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr TRD 71,366
News Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC