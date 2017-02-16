Israel's Ambassador Danon interrupted by protesters at Columbia University
Israel's ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, spoke to a crowd of 300 at Columbia University Monday night, hosted by the Columbia University chapter of Students Supporting Israel. A large anti-Israel crowd outside Lerner Hall protested the event .
