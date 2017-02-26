Israeli Tourist Killed Others Injured in Cuba

Above we see how the Stalinist Castro regime's media depicted Jews- they became a valuable source of tourism revenue for the military and secret police coffers of the Stalinist regime.That's Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin depicted as a murderous monkey surrounded by a murderous Star of David. The depiction is by the official media of the EXACT SAME CUBAN REGIME whose coffers are currently overflowing with tourist revenues from Jewish tourists."

