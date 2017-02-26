Israeli Tourist Killed Others Injured in Cuba
Above we see how the Stalinist Castro regime's media depicted Jews- they became a valuable source of tourism revenue for the military and secret police coffers of the Stalinist regime.That's Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin depicted as a murderous monkey surrounded by a murderous Star of David. The depiction is by the official media of the EXACT SAME CUBAN REGIME whose coffers are currently overflowing with tourist revenues from Jewish tourists."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|Barmsweb
|179
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|Ize Found
|71,397
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|Sun
|Faith Michigan
|6
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|Feb 23
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
