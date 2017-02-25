Israeli tourist dies in Cuba
Even worse, the Castro regime is responsible for one of the largest mass migrations of Jews in the history of the Jewish people, for 95% of the island's Jewish population fled as soon as Fidel Castro took control of the country. The current Jewish population of Cuba is estimated to be somewhere between 800 and 1,200, and receives a disproportionate amount of financial aid from Jewish visitors from abroad, especially from the U.S.A. .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|TRD
|71,396
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|13 hr
|Barmsweb
|172
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|20 hr
|Julia
|4
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Fri
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|Feb 23
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC