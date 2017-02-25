Israeli tourist dies in Cuba

Even worse, the Castro regime is responsible for one of the largest mass migrations of Jews in the history of the Jewish people, for 95% of the island's Jewish population fled as soon as Fidel Castro took control of the country. The current Jewish population of Cuba is estimated to be somewhere between 800 and 1,200, and receives a disproportionate amount of financial aid from Jewish visitors from abroad, especially from the U.S.A. .

