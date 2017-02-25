Israeli tourist dies in Cuba

Israeli tourist dies in Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

Even worse, the Castro regime is responsible for one of the largest mass migrations of Jews in the history of the Jewish people, for 95% of the island's Jewish population fled as soon as Fidel Castro took control of the country. The current Jewish population of Cuba is estimated to be somewhere between 800 and 1,200, and receives a disproportionate amount of financial aid from Jewish visitors from abroad, especially from the U.S.A. .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr TRD 71,396
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 13 hr Barmsweb 172
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... 20 hr Julia 4
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Fri Faith Michigan 1
News Middle Israel:Under new management Feb 23 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 121,925
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,117 • Total comments across all topics: 279,154,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC