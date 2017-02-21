Israeli soldier's 'lenient' sentence ...

Israeli soldier's 'lenient' sentence criticized by UN Commissioner

Israel has been criticized by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for the "excessively lenient" sentence handed down to a soldier convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a wounded Palestinian assailant. Sgt. Elor Azaria was sentenced to 18 months in military prison Tuesday, in a case which has split public opinion throughout the country.

Chicago, IL

