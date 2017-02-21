Israeli soldier's 'lenient' sentence criticized by UN Commissioner
Israel has been criticized by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for the "excessively lenient" sentence handed down to a soldier convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a wounded Palestinian assailant. Sgt. Elor Azaria was sentenced to 18 months in military prison Tuesday, in a case which has split public opinion throughout the country.
