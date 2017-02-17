Israeli soldiers hit in cyberespionag...

Israeli soldiers hit in cyberespionage campaign using Android malware

More than 100 members of the Israel Defense Forces , the majority of them stationed around the Gaza strip, fell victim to a cyberespionage attack that used malicious Android applications to steal information from their mobile devices. The attack campaign started in July and continues to date, according to researchers from antivirus firm Kaspersky Lab, who cooperated in the investigation with the IDF Information Security Department.

