Israeli sentenced to 11 years for stabbing man he mistook for Arab

A Jewish Israeli man was sentenced on Monday to 11 years in prison for stabbing another Jewish man he mistook for an Arab in October 2015, in a bungled revenge attack. The Haifa District Court also handed Shlomo Pinto, 33, from the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Ata, another 18-month suspended sentence and ordered him to pay NIS 50,000 compensation to the victim.

