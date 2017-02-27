Israeli sentenced to 11 years for stabbing man he mistook for Arab
A Jewish Israeli man was sentenced on Monday to 11 years in prison for stabbing another Jewish man he mistook for an Arab in October 2015, in a bungled revenge attack. The Haifa District Court also handed Shlomo Pinto, 33, from the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Ata, another 18-month suspended sentence and ordered him to pay NIS 50,000 compensation to the victim.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,399
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|5 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|180
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|Sun
|Faith Michigan
|6
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|Feb 23
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
