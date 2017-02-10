Israeli securities regulator questioned by European colleagues on binary options fraud

Israel Securities Authority Chairman Shmuel Hauser was asked to explain what Israel is doing to tackle binary options fraud last week, when he met with 27 European chief securities regulators as part of the European Regional Committee meeting of IOSCO in Paris. The largely fraudulent industry has been allowed to flourish in Israel for almost a decade, and has received considerable Times of Israel-led media exposure in the past year, but Israeli law enforcement has taken almost no action to shut it down .

