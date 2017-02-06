Israeli rights group slams Palestinia...

Israeli rights group slams Palestinian shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Israeli rights group B'tselem has released a report into the killing of a Palestinian teenager who was shot and killed last December during clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian youths. The title of B'Tselem's Sunday report: "Israeli soldiers shoot and kill 19-year-old Palestinians who posed no danger" challenges the soldiers' version of events who claimed that Ahmad Kharubi had thrown an incendiary device at them before they opened fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 7 hr Christian 137
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr TRD 71,351
News The Trump way of waging war 10 hr WHAT 3
News Despite White House warning, Israel pushes sett... 17 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Fake Jew to appeal rape case (Jul '10) Sun Phart Like a Soldier 7
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Sun El Cacique 39
News Jordan's King warns Trump against embassy move Sun Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC