Israeli rights group slams Palestinian shooting death
Israeli rights group B'tselem has released a report into the killing of a Palestinian teenager who was shot and killed last December during clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian youths. The title of B'Tselem's Sunday report: "Israeli soldiers shoot and kill 19-year-old Palestinians who posed no danger" challenges the soldiers' version of events who claimed that Ahmad Kharubi had thrown an incendiary device at them before they opened fire.
